Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had offered $2 billion as a plea-bargain through different sources. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would neither make any compromise nor give any way out like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the corrupt, he stated while talking to ARY news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was involved in massive corruption and no deal would be made with him. Other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had also embezzled public money during the last party government and their many mega corruption scams had been reported. He said the PTI had not lodged even a single case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, but it was the last PML-N government which made all the cases against him. An across the board accountability process against the corrupt was underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had misappropriated billions of rupees from the public exchequer.

He said disarray had been found in handling of Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) affairs under the suzerainty of Khursheed Shah during the regime of Pakistan Peoples Party. Now, the PML-N wanted to revive that practice, so that nobody could found the irregularities in the projects done during its government, he stated while talking to a private news channel on Wednesday.

The minister said it was regrettable that a university established by the last PML-N government in Narowal was functioning without a vice chancellor. Similarly, the engineering university and sports complex in that city were not provided the required staff, he added.

To a question, he said the PML-N had been involved in misuse of authority for personal gains.