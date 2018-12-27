Share:

"We have been challenged by the associates of Ladla, but I want to tell the Ladla and his associates that we are not afraid of tactics made by you. We have fought them before and will fight them again," this was stated by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari while addressing a public meeting held at Garhi Khuda Bux to commemorate the 11th martyrdom anniversary of slain PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto here on Thursday.

He said 'you can't do anything with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he is Benazir and my son. Zardari said PPP will face all of them as no other party had such power. Zardari said in his first 100 days, he had brought the constitution in original shape, removed Musharraf from his job, but they say 100 days are not sufficient'.

He said those who wanted to work 100 days were enough to show results. Zardari said they didn't know anything except to talk foul on TV. "We will fight them in democratic way and will snatch their rule through election stamps." He said: "They can't run the government despite the fact they have received huge help from the friends around the world. Zardari said that 'we all are Bhutto and are ready to fight everywhere including courts. I myself, my son and our party is there to face them."