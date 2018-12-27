Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has admitted a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari, for preliminary hearing.

The petition would be taken up for hearing on Saturday. Reference filed by PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman against Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted for preliminary hearing by ECP and the reference has been made part of cause list for next week.

No notice will be issued to Asif Ali Zardari during preliminary hearing. However notice will be issued to petitioner Khuram Sher Zaman.

The petitioner will present evidence in support of allegations leveled by him against Asif Ali Zardari during preliminary hearing and he will convince EC that this reference can be heard only by ECP.