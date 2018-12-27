Share:

LAHORE - The Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 commenced here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) Bagh-e-Jinnah with first round matches of various categories were decided on Wednesday. The Rafum-sponsored tournament is being played u-6, u-8, u-10, u-12, u-14, u-14 doubles, girls u-14 and u-16 categories. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik is a tournament director and Fahim Siddiqi tournament organiser. In u-16 first round, Shakeel Tahir beat Ghazi Ahmad 6-2, 6-1, Arham Khan thrashed Amoos Nadim 6-0, 6-0, Humza Khan defeated Syed Mustafa 6-4, 6-4 and Inam Arif beat Aadil 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. In u-12 first round, Bilal Asim outclassed Sarim Rasul 8-0, Asfandyar beat Ali Jawad 8-4, Ahmad Nael routed Yafaat Nadim 8-1 and Ahtesham Humayum downed Saeed Suleman 8-6. In u-14 first round, Athesham Humayum outlasted Asad 4-0, 4-2, Ghazi Ahmad outpaced Waleed Javeed 4-2, 4-2. In u-10 first round, Sarim Rasul beat Abdur Rehman 8-2 and Xeerak Fatima beat Mehru Fatima 8-0.–Staff Reporter