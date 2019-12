Share:

Lahore - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has thanked Pakistan Rangers Sindh for holding a wonderful and impressive event to mark the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a post on Instagram, the Director General ISPR said “Thanks to dynamic youth of Karachi and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for a wonderful event ‘Thank You Jinnah’ at Quaid’s Mausoleum. It was real city of lights.”