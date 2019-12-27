Share:

Mandi Bahauddin - Local ex-servicemen and traders assembled at th ecamp office of District Armed Services Board under the arrangement of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) to show solidarity with General (r) Parvez Musharraf.

PESS District President Major Sher Gondal, President Tehsil PESS Sher Muhammad Tarar, office holders of District and Tehsil and PESS members attended the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, PESS leaders rejected judgment of the special court for awarding capital punishment to Musharraf.

They termed the judgement unfair. They further said the special court failed to conduct fair trial.

Musharraf was not given right to defend in the court, they said. They added Musharraf served the country for 40 years and during service he reached the highest slot of COAS.

Therefore it is greatly unfair to blame him as traitor, they said.

They unanimously demanded withdrawal of all the cases against him. They strongly supported Press Release of ISPR and Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society.

They reiterated to fully support and stand of with General Musharaff.

The meeting was followed by a rally that was held in front of Press Club, where President Press Club also joined ex-servicemen to show solidarity with Gen Musharraf. Participants of the rally were carrying placards with slogans ‘we reject unfair judgment of the special court’, ‘Gen Musharraf is not traitor’, ‘withdraw all cases against Musharraf’.

They raised slogans Gen Musharaff Zindabad, Pakistan Zindbad, Pak Armed Forces Zindabad, PESS Zindabad.

Some local traders also participated in the rally and termed the judgment on the General unfair and ridiculous.