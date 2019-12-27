Share:

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has on Friday said that the Hindutva ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has created a division in India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi headed a consultative meeting comprising former foreign secretaries and affirmed that the fire that New Delhi had lit in occupied Kashmir on August 5 has now spread across India.

The session deliberated on Indian atrocities in the held Valley and critical peace situation of the region. The foreign minister apprised the dignitaries of the letter that he penned to the United Nations Security Council president over Kashmir issue.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said 144 days have passed since military clampdown by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and people have since been kept in dark by suspending means of communication in the held Valley.

He said the supporters of secular India are protesting against discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act and Modi government is committing ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) to divert attention from internal turmoil.

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan Army and people are fully committed to defending the motherland. Pakistan is exposing India at every platform, he commented. It was decided in the meeting to continue the consultative session to discuss important foreign affairs.