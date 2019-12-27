Share:

Lahore - Naila Baqir has taken over Director General, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Naila Baqir is among the honest and hardworking bureaucrats. She is graduate of London School of Economics and belonged to 34th Common Training Programme. She has served on various significant posts such as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, General Manager National Highway Authority, Director Excise and Taxation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and many more. Vice Chairperson OPC Ch. Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari and all the officers of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab extended their good wishes to newly appointed Director General.