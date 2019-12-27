ISLAMABAD (PR): OGDCL under its CSR program has launched National Talent Hunt Program 2019-20 for all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan. First cheque of Rs. 37 million was handed over to Mansoor Hyder Kalhoro, Deputy Manager Financial Aid, Sukkur IBA University by Salim Baz Khan, General Manager (CSR) here. Previously OGDCL has also contributed under its CSR program in the field of education whereby trendsetter scholarship program at IBA University Sukkur was concluded. Under this program underprivileged and talented students of the IBA Sukkur benefitted. In 2016, 2017 and 2018 a massive marketing and Outreach campaign was launched where Sukkur IBA University and OGDCL teams travelled to far flung districts of Pakistan for creating awareness through seminars at government/private educational institutions and public libraries. Being a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL has awarded 666 numbers of four years bachelors degree honour scholarships since the year 2016 to the deserving students.
