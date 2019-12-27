Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): OGDCL under its CSR program has launched National Tal­ent Hunt Program 2019-20 for all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan. First cheque of Rs. 37 million was handed over to Mansoor Hyder Kalhoro, Deputy Manager Financial Aid, Sukkur IBA University by Salim Baz Khan, Gen­eral Manager (CSR) here. Previously OGDCL has also contributed under its CSR program in the field of education whereby trendsetter scholarship pro­gram at IBA University Sukkur was concluded. Under this program underpriv­ileged and talented students of the IBA Sukkur benefitted. In 2016, 2017 and 2018 a massive marketing and Outreach campaign was launched where Suk­kur IBA University and OGDCL teams travelled to far flung districts of Pakistan for creating awareness through seminars at government/private educational institutions and public libraries. Being a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL has awarded 666 numbers of four years bachelors degree honour scholar­ships since the year 2016 to the deserving students.