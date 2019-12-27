Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rice exports from the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 38.58% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Over 1.601 million tons of rice valuing $835.686 million was exported from July-November, 2019 as against the exports of 1.115 million tons worth of $ 603.149 million of same period of last year, according the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country earned $313.017 million by exporting about 343,885 metric tons of basmati rice during the period under review as compared the exports of 190,997 metric tons valuing $193.855 million of same period of last year.

The exports of basmati rice from the country grew by 61.47% during last five months as compared to the exports of the same period of last year, the data revealed.

On month on month basis, the exports of rice form the country grew by 24.49% in November, 2019 as about 440,488 metric tons of rice worth $202.069 million tons rice exported as compared to exports of 355,488 metric tons valuing $162.321 million of same month of last year, it added.

In November, 2019 exports of basmati rice also grew by 24.49% as 58,421 metric tons of basmati rice worth of 54.522 million exported as against exports of 29,185 metric tons costing $ 28.504 million of same month of last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 16.20% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Food commodities worth $1.757 billion exported from July-November, 2019-20 as against the exports of $ 1.512 billion of same period of last year.

On the other hand, import of the food commodities into the country during the period under review decreased by 15.36% as it was recorded at $2.088 billion as compared to imports of $ 2.467 billion of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, the exports of food commodities registered growth of 16.30% as food products worth $397.708 million exported in November, this year which was stood at US $ 341.975 million of same month of last year.

However, the imports into the country during the month under review increased by 5.14% as it went up to $505.503 million in November this year as against US $ 480.775 million of same month of last year.