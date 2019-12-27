Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was released from Lahore’s Camp Jail on Thursday afternoon, almost six months after he was arrested for allegedly possessing 15-kg narcotics.

Authorities released the former Provincial Law Minister from the prison cell after he submitted two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each on the orders of the LHC. Family members and party workers welcomed Rana Sanaullah as he came out of the jail.

Supporters showered rose petals on Rana’s vehicle and chanted slogans to welcome his release.

The sloganeering caused traffic mess on Ferozpur Road for a considerable time.

Accompanied by family, friends and supporters Rana left for his native town in a convoy of vehicles. He was given warm welcome by his supporters as he arrived in Faisalabad City.

Talking to reporters, Rana demanded “judicial inquiry” of the case registered against him by the federal anti-narcotics agency. “A false and baseless case was formed against me,” Rana said.

“Why ANF, during the past six months, did not arrest any other member of the international network if I was a part of that?” Sana questioned. He termed the case a “complete lie and a fraud.”

“This drama was staged to damage me, and my party’s repute,” he said, adding the case against him was worst political victimisation in country’s history.

He said “I hold the word of Allah Almighty as witness to profess that I have never used heroin even once in my life,” Sana clarified.

He said he had never used his influence for any drug-peddler in his decades-long political career. “Since I am speaking the truth, may God’s wrath be upon those people who concocted this false case against me,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said if the intention of those who created this case was to stop him from supporting his party’s stance then they must understand that he is still standing with his party and his leader is Nawaz Sharif.