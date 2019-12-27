Share:

LAHORE - Under Prime Minister’s Agricultural Emergency Programme, new varieties of crops are being prepared which can withstand severe weather conditions and have strong immunity against diseases, said Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab while presiding over 53rd meeting of Punjab Seed Council at Agriculture House, Lahore.

The meeting approved 25 new varieties of agricultural commodity seeds. In the meeting, 10 varieties of cumulative seeds were approved, including 9 olive oil and 1 bt cotton namely FH-444. Agriculture Minister Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial congratulated the agricultural scientists on the preparation of new varieties.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Khan, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Ubaidullah Khokhar, Director General Research Dr Abid Mahmood, Managing Seed Corporation Dr. Ghazanfer Ali, Director Seed Council Rana Riffat, Director Farms Zafar Iqbal, Chief Advisor Media Minister for Agriculture Punjab Shahid Qadir along with other officers and media personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmad Langrial said that progress is being made by planning under the “vision of prosperous farmer and development of Pakistan” by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He disclosed that on the very day that the agriculture department was taken over, he vowed that he would bring everyone together for the development of the agriculture sector and would work hard day and night to bring about agricultural revolution in the Province. Agriculture Minister Punjab further said that Punjab being the elder brother is aware of fulfilling of obligation to provide cheap and quality food to the rest of the country and under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar steps are being taken in this regard.