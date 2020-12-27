Share:

The 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is being observed on Sunday.

According to sources, main function of the anniversary will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. All arrangements have been completed in Garhi Khuda Buksh.

For the first time, along with PPP leaders, PDM leaders Maryam Nawaz, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other party leaders will address the people from the stage of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The Shrines of martyrs and surrounding areas have been decorated with banners and party flags. Carpets have been set up for the workers to sit on. Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances of the shrines.

Tightening security arrangements on the occasion of the anniversary, 7,000 police personnel have been appointed, including women commandos and traffic police personnel. The venue will also be monitored by CCTV cameras.

Reception and medical camps have also been set up at Gari Khuda Buksh by various departments and the PPP. The central leadership, including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, has arrived in Larkana to attend the anniversary celebrations.

As per the program schedule released by the PPP, the public meeting will begin at 1 pm on Sunday. Poets from all over the country will present poetry in memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Speeches will begin at 3 o clock while PDM leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will address the meeting at 5 o clock. The meeting will end at 7 o clock.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also arrived at Ghari Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana on Saturday to review security arrangements for the anniversary.

In a media briefing, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public meeting on the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.