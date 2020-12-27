Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 13th martyrdom anniversary, adding, that though not physically with us, she continues to be the unifying and binding force for democratic forces and guiding light for the Party leaders and workers. In his message on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary, the PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained a model daughter, sister, wife, mother and ruler of hearts in the Islamic world, and her loss will be felt for centuries in unbiased history. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto not only inspired women in a male-dominated society but she unified the whole nation. He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled for the rights of downtrodden masses, empowerment of women and the marginalized, braving solitary confinement, imprisonment, victimisation and character-assassinations, but never fell silent. “The forces of darkness finally killed her through a conspiracy but they couldn’t defeat her even, after her martyrdom,” he added.