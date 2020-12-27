Share:

Ghotki - Kashmore police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against unauthorised and unregistered vehicles particularly motor bikes throughout district. According press release issued by SSP office on Saturday, on strict directives from IGP Sindh, Kashmore police initiated crackdown against unregistered and unauthorised vehicles in various cities of district such as Kandhkot, Kashmore, Tangwani, Guddu, Ghouspur and other towns. As per release, As many as 378 illegal number plates were removed while 62 bikes were impounded due to non-availability of complete documents from which 39 bikes were handed over to owners after verification. Police also claimed that 42 tinted glasses were also removed from various cars, jeeps, pajeros and other vehicles. Kashmore police chief Amjad Ahmed sheikh told The Nation that it was complained that there were hundreds of vehicles which had been running using fake number plates for several years without any fear of police and law enforcement agencies. Sheikh said the purpose of launching the crackdown against tinted windows, unregistered vehicles and fake number plates of bikes was to rid the criminal activities from the district, adding that no one is superior to law. The tinted windows will not be only confiscated but heavy fines will be imposed upon the drivers. However, crackdown will be continued till a single bike or vehicle will run without original number plate throughout district, he added.