Pakistan has reported 58 deaths in the last 24 hours by culminating coronavirus as the number of positive cases has ascended to 471,335. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,874 on Sunday.

According per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,853 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh still remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 210,241 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 135,665 in Punjab 57,215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,117 in Islamabad, 18,075 in Balochistan, 8,172 in Azad Kashmir and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,900 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,469 in Sindh, 1,602 in KP, 404 in Islamabad, 216 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has till now conducted 6,557,112 coronavirus tests and 33,270 in the last 24 hours. 422,132 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,282 patients are in critical condition.