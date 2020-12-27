Share:

Peshawar - Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers were making allegations against the opposition leaders to save their rule.

Addressing a gathering here, Sherpao said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was striving to uphold the rule of law and democratic values in the country. “The PTI has come to power through a fake and stolen mandate and the ruling party leaders are selected not democratically elected,” he claimed. On the occasion, the head of the Sadat family, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, along with his family members and supporters announced to join QWP.

Aftab Sherpao said, “If Imran Khan is elected then why he is counting on others. After causing immense damage to the country, Prime Minister is now accepting his failure by saying that a political party shouldn’t form the government without preparation.”

The QWP leader argued that the PDM’s demand for the resignation of the prime minister was legitimate, as he had himself admitted his failure to deliver and had no moral grounds to be in the power further. He said that it was ironic that the “incompetent” prime minister had admitted that his government was not prepared to deliver, but he was blaming the past rulers for his incompetence.

“The country has seen sugar, flour, gas and petrol crises due to the incompetency of the incumbent rulers,” Sherpao claimed and demanded a probe into the LNG fiasco for causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

Aftab Sherpao further said that unemployment and inflation had made the common people life miserable. “Instead of fulfilling the promise to create 10 million job opportunities, the government has rendered countless people jobless due to its flawed policies and incompetency,” he alleged.

He said the process of accountability should continue, but that shouldn’t be against opposition parties only, rather it should be transparent and nobody should be victimised on political differences.

Criticising the PTI government, Aftab Sherpao said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project in Peshawar could not be completed within stipulated time that increased its’ cost but nobody was held accountable for that. He also alleged irregularities in the Billion Trees Tsunami Project and asked about the result of the much-awaited inquiry commission on mega sugar and flour scandals.

Shepao maintained that the foreign funding case against the PTI also could not be decided in over five years, which had raised many questions about the financial affairs of the PTI and efficiency of the institutions concerned to decide the case. He blamed Imran Khan for making institutions controversial for his personal gains.

“Imran Khan always talks about the Riasat-e-Madina, so the accountability of the rulers should be held first,” he demanded. He alleged that work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects had slow down due to unknown reasons. “The government is conspiring against the 18th Constitutional amendment and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. We will not let him (Imran Niazi) interfere in the unanimously decided constitutional amendments,” sherpao claimed.

The QWP leader said also accused the PTI ministers of using indecent language against the leaders of the opposition parties, which reflected their political immaturity. “The PTI rulers could not honour even a single pledge made with the people during elections and now taking u-turns on pledges and commitments regarding taking debts from IMF and World Bank, GDP growth, cheap electricity, gas and petrol along with reducing the prices of daily commodities items etc,” Sherpao said.