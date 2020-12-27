Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the agenda of opposition parties is only to safeguard personal interests and old foes have now assembled at one place.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is loyal to people of Pakistan and he will continue his struggle against those who have plundered this country.

Shibli Faraz, moreover added that people who were pointing out each other's flaws during past have now gathered in Larkana which unveils their real faces to the public of Pakistan.