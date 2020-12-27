Share:

FAISALABAD - Three more patients died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 335 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the health department said that active cases in Faisalabad reached 418 while 6,184 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 87 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad, out of them, six were positive. He added that 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

200 bags of subsidised flour recovered

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Saturday recovered 200 bags of subsidised flour from a godown.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the accused had received the subsidised flour in the name of a notified sale point, Lasani Traders, but later it was stored in a godown to sell it to shopkeepers and hotels at the market rate.

The same trader was receiving 100 bags daily and allegedly selling 3000 bags per month at high price to other cities or local restaurants/ hotels.

The accused was handed over to the police and a complaint was lodged against him, the spokesman added.