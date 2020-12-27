Share:

QUETTA - At least two persons died and eight other sustained injuries in a powerful blast near Aftab Football Stadium area of Panjgur district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred beside the football stadium when people moving towards to the Stadium. As a result, two persons died on the spot while eight others sustained injuries. The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement agencies reached the site soon after the incident.

The deceased were identified as Hassan Jan and Jan Rahimjan while the injured namely Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Zahid, Jalal, Muhammad Jan, Mehmood, Asad, Muhammad Ali and Murad Saeed were shifted to hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the blast in the Aftab Football Stadium area Panjgur and sought report the incident from the police chief. He said such cowardly acts cannot weaken the moral of security forces and nefarious design of terrorism could be dealt with iron hands. He directed the security forces to take strict measures to tighten security at entrance and exit point of the province. The minister also extended his sympathy with the families of the victims.