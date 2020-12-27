Share:

MULTAN - Another two patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 324 since March this year. Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Naseem Bibi (35) and Naseem Akhtar (62) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital, he informed. Fifty-seven patients were termed positive and 25 were suspected out of total 124 cases registered so far,he said. About 24 patients being admitted in the hospital were also declared as negative from the virus after coming out their test reports, they were likely to be discharged soon, it was informed.

Road mishap leaves one dead(sc)

One person died while another four sustained injuries following an accident between car and truck at katchehary flyover here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a car collided with a truck involved in cleanliness of road. Resultantly, a citizen namely Adeel died on the spot while four persons identified as Ali, Murshid, Maaz and Shahbaz sustained injuries and they were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.