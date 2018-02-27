GUJRANWALA:- The 2nd Gujrat Literary Festival (GLF) will begin here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday (tomorrow). Renowned scholars, literary critics, media persons and writers from across the country will grace the event with their presence. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The GLF is a permanent part of UoG's social and academic calendar. It aims at students' character-building and provides them with an opportunity to listen to their favourite writers, poets, scholars, or anchorpersons, on a host of topics including current social issues.



Attending the festival, among others, are Aksi Mufti, Kishwar Naheed, Muniza Hashmi, Anwar Maqsood, Masood Ashar, Haris Khaliq, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Abbas Tabish, Arfan Khosat, Adeel Hashmi, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar and others.