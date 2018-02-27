Islamabad - The week-long National Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition continues to attract art lovers of the twin cities through display of unique art pieces and live training workshops for learners of the glorious Islamic art.

The exhibition and competition was arranged by National History and Literary Heritage Division and dedicated to the legendary calligrapher Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam.

A large number of students from different educational institutions, art lovers and aspiring calligraphers visited the exhibition at Satrang Gallery on Monday and participated in the live training workshop.

“Such events are vital to teach the youth about importance of Islamic art of calligraphy and motivate them to learn it”, said a group of students from COMSATS, who were visiting the exhibition.

Over 300 calligraphers from far-flung areas of the country including Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir submitted their art pieces to the division for participating in the competition. The jury members comprising senior calligraphers finally selected the best 18 pieces for which the respective calligraphers would be given cash prizes and awards in a ceremony on the concluding day (February 28). Special prizes will also be given to the special persons and women belonging to the far-flung areas who are contributing in this field.