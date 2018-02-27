SARGODHA-Muslim League-Zia chief Ejazul Haq said that anti-state powers were promoting their agenda to destablise the country.

The nation’s enemies want to weaken Pakistan with the help of Afghanistan, Ejazul Haq said while talking to the media at Press Club. He demanded action against 8,000 beneficiaries of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). He said single individual or family should not be targeted for accountability it should be done against all impartially. He said India is plotting to weaken Pakistan we should unveil the conspiracies of the foes. There is not only one Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadev in Pakistan because many such terrorists are present in the country. He said that in the light of Supreme Court verdict, PML-N candidates separated from Senate elections but they would clearly win as independent candidates and his party was also their ally. He said that PTI workers were facing strange situation because when important political issues are at their climax in the country PTI head Imran Khan contracted a marriage or declare divorce.

He said, “We are praying for the success of his third wedding. I don’t see any strong candidate of PTI but a few of them throughout the Punjab and it seems that PML-N again will be victorious in the next general elections.”