LAHORE - Rumpus at Punjab Assembly on the issue of promotion of arrested bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema and disappearance of Faisal Subhan led to adjournment of session without taking up any item on the agenda on Monday.

Opposition legislators tore apart copies of agenda and staged a strong protest in front of Speakers’ Podium.

Amid sloganeering from both sides of the political divide, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday (today) at 10 am.

The session started 50 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.

Before the start of proceedings on Question Hour on Industries, Commerce and Investment and Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries departments, opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed raised the issue of promotion of Ahad Khan Cheema and disappearance of CEO of Multan Metro Bus Construction Company Faisal Subhan.

On a point of order, he drew attention of the chair towards alleged corruption and kickbacks of billions of rupees in Multan Metro Bus Project. He alleged that Rs2 billion has been illegally transferred in foreign accounts of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said that Multan Metro would prove Panama Two for Shahbaz Sharif. He said that the Punjab government was behind mysterious disappearance of Faisal Subhan three months back. He said that the PTI was standing behind the institutions working against corruption. He demanded the Chief Minister to give details of all development projects at the House.

Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani said that the opposition was spoiling the atmosphere of the House on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“I have seen tickers of PTI Chief regarding instructions to party legislators to spoil atmosphere at PA”, he said, adding, it was not a good tradition.

The opposition legislators tore apart agenda copies and staged a protest in front of speakers’ podium. They chanted slogans of daku daku. The treasury legislators responded with retaliatory slogans of charsi charsi.

Amid full throat sloganeering from both sides of the political divide, the chair adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 10am.

Led by Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the opposition staged a protest at PA stairs. The protesting legislators demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of mysterious disappearance of Faisal Subhan.