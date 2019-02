Share:

LAHORE-Somebody’s dead and there is a hell lot to pay. Murder mystery hasn’t exactly been a staple for our television, but a murder combined with sexual harassment, poverty, power and lust, and now we are talking! Cheekh has been giving us banger episodes, one after the other, and has us wondering about the human capacity of cruelty. Rape, assault, power, and messed up family values is definitely the hottest topic in Pakistani dramas, but few dramas have taken these controversial topics up as boldly and honestly as Cheekh.

After finding out the truth about Wajih, and being neglected from everywhere, Manaat seems to have given up. Her mother’s, husband’s, and Haya’s attitude has left her hopeless, she has realized that she is standing alone. She visits Nayab’s grave, and meets Nayab’s father (Ramzan) there. There seems to be an unsaid understanding between the two of them, a sad realization of both of their situations, the sad reality of Nayab’s death, and the cruelty of Wajih’s actions. Both of them know that he is an ultimate force to be reckoned with, and he will cross every limit to save himself.

Wajih takes his revenge from Ramzan in a true Wajih-esque fashion. He makes someone throw ink on his face, while boys surround him, chanting “Ramzankibetiawara”, an ultimate slap to every man’s ego and respect. The scene is portrayed in a way that you cannot help but feel sorry for this man, who is so helpless and lost, left with nothing but regrets. Wajih takes his revenge up several notches by recording him, and showing it to Manaat. If there is one thing that Wajih loves doing, it is watching her squirm. He doesn’t miss a chance to joke about Nayab’s death or tease Manaat about it in front of the whole family. He knows that she won’t tell anyone, and he loves having this power over her, he loves to see her under the weight of this truth that she won’t reveal. All in all it’s another tremendous episode. Cheekh has maintained a perfect pace till now, neither too fast, nor too slow. It has gripped the audience, revealing everything at a perfect time. Next episode’s promo already has us desperately waiting. Will Wajih’s stubbornness and carefree attitude get him in trouble, or will he manage to save himself like always? We can’t wait to find out.