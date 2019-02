Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile on Tuesday constituted a two-member subcommittee to identify the problems due to which Faisalabad Garment City’s project could not achieve objectives of its establishment.

The Committee was not convinced about the performance of Faisalabad Garment City phase-I and training programme conducted therein, therefore, directed to hold those two projects till next meeting of the Committee. The Committee constituted two members subcommittee consisting of Raza Nasrullah and Wajiha Ikaram to visit the Faisalabad garment city and identify problems therein due to which the project could not achieve objectives of its establishment.

The Committee decided to have comprehensive briefing on the reasons of decline in exports in its next meeting besides working and performance of Commerce Division. The Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile met in Islamabad for a briefing on the Ministry and its attached departments and to scrutinize the budgetary proposals of Commerce and Textile Divisions for the year 2019-20. Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/Chairman presided the meeting.

The Committee was separately apprised about the proposed PSDP of Commerce and Textile Divisions. The Secretary, Commerce Division informed that the Division had proposed allocation of PSDP fund amounting to Rs.7538 million for nine development projects during the financial year 2019-20 relating to establishment of new Expo-Centers at Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad, expansion/remodeling of Expo-Center at Karachi, provision of hostel, parking building and security infrastructure at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore and Karachi. He further informed that after the approval of the competent forum and subsequent release of funds, the projects would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Later the Secretary, Textile Division apprised the Committee about the proposed PSDP allocation for the projects of Textile Division. He informed that Rs.3043.77 million had been proposed for three ongoing and five new projects.

Apprising the Committee about the new projects, the Secretary said that those projects related to standardizations system for production of high quality clean cotton, skill development program for youth in textile sector, and establishment/expansion of garment cities at Karachi, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The Committee was not convinced about the performance of Faisalabad Garment City phase-I and training programme conducted therein, therefore, directed to hold those two projects till next meeting of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Textile, MNAs; Mr. Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Mr. Nawab Sher, Mr. Raza Nasrullah, Mr. Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Mrs. Farukh Khan, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Secretaries, Commerce and Textile Divisions and Senior Officers of the concerned departments.