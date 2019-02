Share:

DUBAI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governing (BoG) member Muhammad Numan Butt has said that successful conduct of Pakistan Super League (PSL-4) in UAE is a clear indication that Pakistan is a cricketing reality and no one can deny it from playing its positive role in cricketing world.

Talking to The Nation here on Tuesday, Numan, who is also Sialkot Regional Cricket Association (SRCA) President, said: “Being the PCB BOG member, I offer my services to the PCB to conduct PSL and other international matches at Sialkot or Gujranwala Stadiums. We will provide every possible help and support, while I am working on installation of floodlights at major stadiums of Sialkot and Gujranwala. Until we make sure all the facilities, cricket can’t prevail in the areas, which are still not being given the importance that they deserve.”

“It is very important to construct an international stadium in Islamabad, as without doing so, the PSL matches and international cricket can’t be held in capital. Every cricket playing country has stadiums in their respective capitals but Islamabad is the only capital which don’t have international-stadium cricket. If the PSL matches are conducted in my region, it is my promise that I will host the matches in a trend-setting manner,” he added.

He said that nothing happened to the PSL when the Indian government ordered its broadcasters to back off from broadcasting PSL matches live. “The Indians played dirty politics and targeted Pakistani sports from behind. But the way the PCB handled the situation and arranged other broadcaster is a clear indication that the world wants to see Pakistani sports flourish.”

He said that it is a reality that Pakistan cricket is much popular and has huge fan-following throughout the world. “Actually India can’t beat Pakistan in playing grounds so they use dirty tactics to counter us. The way Pakistan cricket team thrashed them in the Champions Trophy 2017 final is more than enough to prove my claim. I seriously feel that we don’t need to beg Indians to play with us.

“The Indians had earned huge money, name and fame while playing against Pakistan and today, our sports grounds are empty just because of Indian propaganda. We had suffered because of India and I suggest our government and PCB chairman not to pay heed towards Indian negativity and keep on playing their positive role. The way international mega stars and top commentators have gathered in the PSL is a clear indication that renowned international names have complete faith in the PSL.”

He said that he has come to UAE to support Pakistan cricket. “The PSL is going on well but I am shocked to witness empty stadiums. The PCB chairman must look into this matter of grave importance, as the players need spectators, who buck them up and motivate them. Without crowds, the players never enjoy showcasing their skills. I know gate money is not the source of earning money for PCB and franchises, so I suggest the PCB should announce free entry for spectators, as least at general stands, which will ensure massive crowds and turn PSL into top class brand.”

Numan said that the day is not far, when full-fledged PSL will be held in Pakistan. “This year, eight matches are going to take place in Pakistan and credit goes to Najam Sethi, as it was his brainchild and his efforts couldn’t be ignored. Had Sethi at the helm of affairs, the things could have been far batter.”