Upon the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s shooting down two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following their

violation, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan had the right and was capable of defending its frontiers.

“India provoked Pakistan and Pakistan has the right and is capable of defending its frontiers,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by the PAF in bright day light on Wednesday, after they violated the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president asked the world body to take notice Modi government’s brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

“The international community should also take notice of Modi sarkar’s aggressions & brutalities in the occupied Kashmir taking lives of innocent civilians for its petty political gains!” he added.

According to Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, one Indian pilot has been arrested by Pakistani troops.

One IAF jet crashed inside Azad and Jammu Kashmir region while other in India occupied Kashmir, Ghafoor said in a tweet.

tweeted.

In a statement on February 23, amid the rising tension between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama attack, the leader of opposition in the National Assembly had said Pakistan was ready to give befitting reply to