Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 24 businesses of quacks. In an action carried out during the last two days, the PHC enforcement teams had visited 184 treatment centres in six cities. They were accompanied by the officials of the police and district administration. Out of the visited centres, 24 outlets were closed down because of quacks working there, while 45 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. The sealed centre included seven Khanpur (Rahim Yar Khan), five each in Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) and Rawalpindi, and four in Sialkot.