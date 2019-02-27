Share:

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said that today’s Indian aggression across LoC demonstrates yet another

violation of International Law by India .She was addressing the High Level Segment of the 40th Session of the Human Rights Council at Geneva.

The Minister said Pakistan will respond and exercise its right to self defence in accordance with the provisions of International Law and UN Charter.

Dr Mazari called on UN Security Council to take cognizance of this breach of international law by India and threat to international peace and security.

She stated that as a founding member of the Council, Pakistan has played an active role and will continue to do so by supporting and contributing to all its processes.

Shireen Mazari said despite suffering the scourge of terrorism and regional upheavals, Pakistan today has a stable parliamentary democracy, an independent judiciary, a vibrant civil society and an independent media.

Dr Mazari said Pakistan has created special care and protection for places of worship of its religious minorities.

Special access and ease of visa policies have recently been put in place for Sikh and Hindu communities visiting their holy places in Pakistan, including pilgrims from India.

Shireen Mazari said despite limited resources, Pakistan has provided shelter and countrywide access to refugees for decades especially from Afghanistan.

Minister for Human Rights said despite the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on “Women, Peace and Security”, the international community has maintained a questionable silence on the abuse of Kashmiri women in Occupied Kashmir.

She said India obfuscates its guilt and crimes in IOK by denying the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

Given the active nature of armed conflict in Occupied Kashmir, the situation there must also be examined within the international humanitarian law perspective especially within the Geneva Conventions.