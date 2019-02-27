Share:

Six citizens were martyred on Wednesday as Indian forces once again violated the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling.

Sources in the area said six citizens were martyred in the unprovoked shelling in Kotli village in Nakyal sector of LoC. Three of a family were among those martyred in the Indian firing.

A woman was martyred in Indian unprovoked firing in Khoi Rata sector of the LoC while a citizen was critically injured in the LoC violation in Abbaspur sector.

Pakistan forces responded befittingly to Indian firing.

The latest LoC violations come a day after Indian military aircraft breached Pakistan's airspace and "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector. The Indian aircraft were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

The LoC violations follow a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.