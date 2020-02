Share:

LAHORE - As many as 10 matches were decided on the second day of the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Wednesday. In U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz outclassed Moavia Butt 8-0 while Abdul Hanan Khan toppled Waleed Javeed 8-1, Ahtesham Arif routed Asad Zaman 8-2, Sameer Ahmad thrashed Zaeem Ghafoor 8-0, Shazaib Zahid beat Salim 8-4, Abdullah Anjum beat Tauheed Awais 9-7 and Jabir Ali defeated Ahmad Amir 8-5. In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Shazaib Zahid thumped Muneeb Majeed 8-2 while Ameer Mazari thrashed Arman Kamran 8-1.