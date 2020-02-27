Share:

Bahawalpur - Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh arrived in Bahawalpur yesterday.

A smartly turned out police contingent presented guard of honour to him. The chief justice planted a tree at high court garden. A farewell lunch was also hosted by High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur in the honor of Mr. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

On this occasion, the chief justice said that Bar and Bench were two wheels of judiciary. He said that Bar and Bench cooperation facilitates dispensation of justice. Justic Mamoon Rashid said that lawyers should discourage strike culture. “The strikes delay delivery of justice,” he said. On the occasion, nominated new Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said that the overall function of the Bar and the Bench was to relieve sufferings of the oppressed. He advised that lawyers should work hard to deliver justice. Justice Qasim said that Bar and Bench should work together for crushed segments. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that Bar was playing a key role in dispensation of justice. He said, “Lawyers’ support helps judge to take right decision on a lawsuit.” He paid tribute to Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi saying his services for Pakistan were laudable. He said on the anniversary of late Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi there should be a general holiday in Bahawalpur Division.

On this occasion, the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench’s Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mahmood Sethi, Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram, Registrar Lahore High Court Lahore Oshtar Abbas and Senior Additional Registrar and District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Anwarul Haq were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor of Islamic University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Engineer Athar Mahboob, President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry, General Secretary Mohammad Ayaz Kalyar advocates were also present.