Share:

Karachi - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Sindh Wildlife Museum. The museum was open for the public now after a hiatus of 29 years. The museum, a state-of-the-art institution housed in the Old Freemasons Lodge was located at Deen Mohammad Wafai Road, Karachi.

Owing to its rich wildlife diversity and geographical location, Sindh province was home to a number of bird species. There were 322 bird species, 107 reptiles and 82 mammals native to Sindh province. The museum had four rooms and two huge corridor.

The main objective of opening the museum was to preserve all Sindh’s wildlife animals and birds. It also aimed to educate the younger generation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the reference library of the department which had rare books on the topic.

The PPP Chairman was accompanied with Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Wildlife and Sports Bangul Khan Mahar and other officials.