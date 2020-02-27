Share:

KARACHI - CG Developments organised its 1st Executive Golf Tournament at DHA Golf Club, Karachi. The event witnessed participation of over 90 prominent golfers from different professions. The event was very well organized and offered unique prizes to the players. A surprising award “Summer Home” in Patriata Resort Valley was also announced for the players. “We are glad to organize the 1st Executive Golf Tournament, the tournament offers golfers the opportunity to compete in a fun and entertaining golf event,” said Hafeez Habibi.