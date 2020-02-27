Share:

KOHAT - Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahid inaugurated six-bedded drug rehabilitation centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Zahid Younas, District Health Officer (DHO) Lower and Central Kurram Dr Anyatur Rehmal and other officials of the dis­trict administration attended the ceremony. The DC was informed that the health depart­ment of Lower and Central Kurram had ar­ranged building, paramedical staff and other necessary equipments for the centre, which would continue to function in the hospital un­less the social welfare department construct­ed a separate building for it. In the first phase, registration and detoxification would be con­ducted of drug addicted persons while in lat­er phases those patients would be shifted to Peshawar through social welfare department for rehabilitation process.

Moreover, the DC Kurram along with of­ficers of Chiyanga held open forum and lis­tened to the masses’ grievances. He also planted a sapling as part of tree plantation drive in the area.