MINGORA - A journalist on Wednesday was gunned down in Shakkardar, area of Matta, Teh­sil of Swat.

As per media reports, the victim was the PML-N local leader and also the member of peace commit­tee. According to police, the vic­tim identified as Javed Ullah Khan, journalist by profession was on his way to his fields when some unknown armed masked men opened fire on his vehicle.

As a result he sustained serious injuries and was shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid, but he died during treatment.

However, a police guard present in the vehicle at the time of inci­dent remained safe. Police and An­ti-Terrorism officials reached the scene, seized the area and started search operation.