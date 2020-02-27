Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal have been released from Adiala Jail by the authorities on Wednesday after Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted them bails in corruption cases.

A very big number of PML-N MPs, local leaders and supporters accorded the two senior leaders a warm and rosy welcome outside the prison. Later on, the duo cruised towards Islamabad amid tight secuity made by police.

According to details, the Adiala Jail authorities have released two stalwarts of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal after receiving release orders issued by IHC. Scores of PML-N MPs including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Shakeel Awan, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Sajjad Khan, Engineer Qamar Ul Islam, other leaders Bilal Yamin Satti, UC Dhama Chairman Chaudhry Imran Ilyas and many other supporters received their beloved leaders outside Adiala Jail .

“Lions have came out of jail,” was the slogan changed by the jubilant N league workers who also showered rose petals on their beloved leaders. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were also garlanded by their supporters.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Police made tight secuity arrangements for securing the PML-N leaders and supporters on the occasion.

A comprehensive traffic plan was also put in place by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar to ease traffic flow in the city. However, citizen faced troubles on some roads due to traffic jam.

Later on, the convoy of PML-N leaders proceeded towards Katcheri from where they travelled on Mall Road to reach Public Secretariat of PML-N leader Malik Abrar Ahmed where both leaders addressed a mammoth public rally.

Addressing the rally, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Imran Khan Niazi grabbed the power by stealing the elections. He said the public have joined hands to send these thieves of flour and sugar homes. “There is no government in the country and people have fed up with leaders like Usman Buzdar,” he said.

He said PM Imran Khan is searching for robbers involved in stealing sugar and rice while the thieves are sitting in his own cabinet.

“It is bad luck of Pakistan that she is being governed by such leaders who rely of tweets instead of solving public problems,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi .

He said Ahsan Iqban was accused of building stadium in Narowal but in real he constructed stadiums in 30 cities.

He asked Chairman NAB to file a case against Ahsan Iqbal for constructing 30 stadiums.

He said government wasted 17 billion rupees for construction of Kartar Pura but NAB is silent in this case.

“I spent 750 days behind bars during Musharraf regime and the 200 days iMprisonment in Imran government could not harm my passion,” he said.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif was his leader and would be his beloved leader for over and nobody can develop difference among them.

He said each passing day of Niazi led government is heavier on people of Pakistan and the funeral of this anti poor government SHould be offered immediately.

He said the price hike has made lives of poor people worst than hell and mid term elections is the only solution to get rid of Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said the sacrifices of N league leaders would not go waste and bring revolution in the country.

He predicted that general elections would be held in the same year and bails of Niazi mafia would be rejected. He also said PML-N will form a government and would steer Pakistan out of crises.