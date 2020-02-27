Share:

LAHORE - Parliamentarians from Lahore and Sahiwal had a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday to discuss development issues relating to their constituencies.

The parliamentarians on this occasion presented their proposals about new development schemes for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme.

Promising a mega-development package for Lahore city, the CM said Firdous Market underpass project had been approved while construction of multi-storey buildings in the city has also been allowed. Buzdar said work on Lahore Ring Road southern loop-III project would be started soon. Preparations were also underway to initiate work on the project of developing a new city at the bank of River Ravi, he added. He said scope of LDA was extended to other districts of Lahore division in the past at the personal whims, but now it would be limited to Lahore city only.

The chief minister regretted that cleanliness arrangements in Lahore are not proper and directed to adopt emergent steps. He assured to solve the issue of clean drinking water in the Lahore division adding that sewerage and cleanliness systems will also be improved. He assured repair and maintenance of roads in Lahore division. The chief minister announced to set up a hundred new schools in Lahore by April to give admission to 2.5 Lac out-of-school children. This program will also be expanded to other divisions, he added.

The Arazi center in Warburton, he said, will be made functional in two weeks. He directed to submit a report about shifting of truck stands and grain market outside the Sheikhupura city adding that Government Postgraduate Degree College Sheikhupura will be granted the status of university. Similarly, problems of the people living in Lahore will be solved on a priority basis. The chief minister made it clear that violation of one-dish and time will not be tolerated in marriage ceremonies. He directed to take stern action against the violators.

Buzdar expressed strong indignation over delay in the establishment of the grain market in Pakpattan and made it clear that those who used delaying tactics will have to face the music. Complaints have already been received about the relevant wing of agriculture department and those who kept pending official orders have no right to stay on their posts, he added.

The chief minister also directed action against drug-peddlers by police and told that recruitment has been allowed to fill the gap of 16 thousand police officials. New vehicles will be purchased for police, he added. He told that linkage of Sahiwal and Chichawatni with motorway will be reviewed and work on Sahiwal bypass will be completed by the next financial year and feasibility study will also be conducted for setting up children hospital there. Steps will also be taken for setting up a new vegetable market in Okara. The chief minister directed to remove MS of Okara Hospital on public complaints. He said that shelter home will be established near the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar (RA) in Pakpattan.

The chief minister told that special economic zone will be set up in Chichawatni and Tarkhani road will be constructed to link Arifwala with 40 villages. The demand for setting up children ward in THQ hospital Arifwala was approved. The chief minister directed the DC Lahore to submit a report about posting tenure of staff and further directed to cover the Kharak drain. He announced to review the cleanliness matters at the route of orange line metro train and directed to complete repair and maintenance of Chauburji-Shamnagar road as soon as possible. He directed to increase the number of dialysis machines in the hospitals of provincial metropolis and announced to provide more buses to Samanabad girls college. The consultation process with MNAs and MPAs of eight divisions has been completed and it has yielded positive results, he added.

Those who met with CM included provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Noman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Members of National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar (also the Chief Whip in National Assembly), Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, members of provincial assembly Syed Abbas Shah (the Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly) Muhammad Atif, Umer Aftab, Khuram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Amin Zulqarnain, Sarfaraz Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmed, Farukh Mumtaz Manika, Ahmed Shah Khagha and Muhammad Naeem. Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, SMBR, secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioners of Lahore and Sahiwal divisions, CCPO Lahore, RPO Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Okara, Pakpattan and the Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Sahiwal district were also present on this occasion.

Rich tributes paid to

PAF on “Surprise Day”

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on completion of one year to the day when two Indian aircrafts were shot down has said that Pakistani government is celebrating 27th February as a historic day which has been described as “Surprise Day”. “We pay rich tributes to the unmatched valour and bravery of Pakistan Air Force’s eagles who by destroying two Indian fighter aircrafts compelled India to bite the dust,” the CM said and added that as a result of the prompt action Indian pilot Abinandan was apprehended alive.

Buzdar said that the day of 27th February is nothing less than repentance and regret for India. “Pakistani eagles after pulling down Indian aircrafts made whole of India to mourn. Pakistan gave a surprise to its enemy by destroying fighter aircrafts,” the CM stated. The chief minister said that PAF eagles gave a befitting reply to the enemy during broad daylight. I salute PAF heroes for safeguarding aerial boundaries of our dear homeland, concluded Usman Buzdar.