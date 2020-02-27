Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Wednesday fixed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s petition to remove her name from the Exit Control List for hearing on March 11. Maryam Nawaz had filed the miscellaneous petition through her lawyer, Amjad Pervez, requesting the court to grant her permission to go abroad to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif. The medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were made a part of the plea. On the other hand, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued the detailed verdict of granting bail to Sharif Group of Industries managing director and Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.