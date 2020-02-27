Share:

Gujranwala - Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf has said that purpose of Clean and Green Punjab campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, businesses and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

“Planting trees is our religious and national duty and its reward continues even after the death of a person who plants a tree. It helps decrease chances of flash floods and other natural calamities.”

He said this while planting a sapling under the CM’s Clean and Green Punjab campaign here in Grajakh area of Gujranwala.

The deputy commissioner said presently Pakistan was facing environmental problems, while solution to these problems lies in planting more and more trees.

because trees and plants are the prime source of environment purification and beautification. The deputy commissioner said, “This is not job of the government or one person, but the whole nation.” He appreciated zeal of citizens in tree plantation drive saying, “As a result of our efforts, the new generation can have a healthy atmosphere.”