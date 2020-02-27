Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aabpara police have booked some of the supporters of former chief cleric Lal Masjid, Maulana Abdul Aziz, for violating Section 144 of the CrPC and possessing weapons without licence.

The police had spotted Ismail Baloch and nine others holding kalashnikovs at the mosque premises and when inquired they told the police that they were guarding Maulana Abdul Aziz. A case was registered on February 24 under section 188 of the PPC and 13/20/65 of the Arms Act. However, no arrest was made so far by the police.

According to the police, the accused were displaying the weapons in violation of section 144 of the CrPC and could not produce weapon licences when asked to do so.

There has been a continuing standoff at the Lal Masjid after Maulana Abdul Aziz entered the mosque with his ‘illegal’ demands, over three weeks back. Efforts on part of the district administration to resolve the issue amicably have so far failed.