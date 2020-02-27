Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib (PAK), Gokalp Ayar (TUR), Aryan Giri (NEP) and Kerem Ozlale (TUR) qualified for the boys singles semifinals of Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday. According to information made available here, top seed Shoaib tournced Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) 6-2, 6-1. Unseeded Kerem Ozlale of Turkey outladted compatriot Birtan Duran (TUR) 6-0, 6-2, second seed Gokalp Ayar (TUR) beat Iustin Belea of Romania 6-4, 6-3 and Aryan Giri (NEP) outpaced Stylianos Poutis (GRE) 6-2, 6-4. In girls’ singles semifinals, unseeded Lyela Nilufer Elmas (TUR) upset second seed Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) 6-4, 7-6(1) while top seed Ren Ke (CHN) thrashed unseeded Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 7-5, 6-0. In girls doubles, unseeded Babhilasha Bista/Neyara Weerawansa stunned top seeds Dorsa Cheraghi/Billur Gonlusen while Lyela Nilufer Elmas/Mina Toglukdemir beat Sei-Ding Chai/Ren Ke 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-7. In boys’ doubles semifinals, Gokalp Ayar/Mustafa Sancakliogu upset top seed Shoaib/Ahmed while second seed Iustin Belea/Qwyn Quittner beat Agha Raahim/Stulianos Poutis.