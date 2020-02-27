Share:

LAHORE - VavaCars, a globally recognized car transaction platform, and Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, have entered into an agreement to pave the way for providing innovative and efficient financing solutions for car traders in order to facilitate the entire purchase process for vehicles through VavaCars. The agreement was signed by Mujahid Khan, Country Manager, VavaCars and Syed Tanvir Hussain, General Manager & Head of Commercial Banking at Meezan Bank.