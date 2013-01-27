QUETTA - At least six tribesmen of govt-formed peace force were killed and three others injured in an attack by Baloch insurgents in Dera Bugti district, while a local tribesman was also killed in land mine explosion in the same restive district.

As per reports, an armed group of insurgents ambushed a post of peace force in Dilbar Mat of Gundoi, some 30 km west of Sui town and killed one tribesman and injured three others while kidnapped five militia men. However, later the insurgents also killed the kidnapped men and threw their bodies.

After receiving information, the members of peace force backed by Frontier Corps and Levy force were dispatched in pursuit to arrest the attackers.

A levy personnel told The Nation on phone that the attackers also killed all five captives who were taken away after the attack on peace force post.

While confirming the attack of insurgents Home and Tribal Affairs’ Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani said that miscreants attacked a post of tribal peace force in which one of the tribesmen was killed and three got injured while five were taken away.

He said that forces had been dispatched in pursuit of miscreants. The administration had also received reports that all five captives had also been executed, he added.

According to AFP, local administration chief Syed Faisal Shah confirmed the raid, saying security forces had been rushed to the area and a search operation had been launched. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a local tribesman fell victim to a landmine explosion in Tali Mat area of Gundoi when his two-wheeler hit a mine that caused a huge explosion blowing up the bike and the rider into pieces.