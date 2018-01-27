Share:

KANDHKOT - At least 32 militants laid down arms and courted arrest to the local police here on Friday.

According to details, at least 32 militants of various communities, including Shar, Sabzoi, Jagirani, Sheikh and Banglani, laid down arms and surrendered to the police in Kashmore police at a ceremony at the SSP office.

Those who surrendered were identified as Jeevan Khan Shar, Allah Bakhsh Shar, Nadar Shar, Ghulam Yaseen Shar, Nazeer Shar, Attai Khan Sabzoi, Meer Hassan Sabzoi, Ghulam Shabir Sabzoi, Varyam Banglani, Allah Bakhsh, Yaseen Banglani, Bahawal Jafary, Ali Madad, Hidayatullah Jagirani, Nooruddin, Abdul Hameed, Lal Khan, Allah Dino, Noor Ali, Meehar Ali, Haibat, Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Sharif, Deedar Sheikh, Akbar Sheikh and Ali Hassan Oghahi.

On this occasion, the SSP said that several cases of murder, kidnapping, theft and robbery had been registered at various police stations against those who had laid down arms. He said that “it is our responsibility to provide all necessary legal assistance to them”. He welcomed and thanked all of those who took this step. He said this was the first time in the history of Kashmore that a large number criminals of katcha area had laid down their arms before the police.

Finally, SSP Kashmore conferred the traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak to those who had laid down arms.

Separately, Kashmore police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle alcohol on Friday.

According to details, Kashmore police intercepted a van in Karampur Town near Begari Bridge and seized a huge quantity of imported wine and beer.

When this scribe contacted Kashmore police chief Bashir Ahmed Brohi, he said that more than 80 cartons of whisky and beer had been seized. He said that 1,930 bottles were found in these cartons.

The driver of the van was arrested and further investigation was under way.

Also, police claimed that they apprehended six criminals in various raids in the district along with weapons.

According to details, Kashmore police in various raids caught six outlaws -- Saddam Hussain Bhayo, son of Ali Bakhsh; Sadam Ali; Nisar Ali; Nizam Din; Saeen Bakhsh; Sajid Jagirani and Shahmir Jagirani -- were wanted to police in several criminal cases such as murder, kidnapping, robbery and dacoity.

Police also claimed that they seized 11 stolen motorcycles, 10 cattle, two rifles and two TT pistols from the accused.

THREE KILLED ON ROAD

At least three motorcyclists were killed in road mishaps here on Friday.

According to details, a heavily loaded trailer hit a motorbike in the jurisdiction of B-Section police near Indus Highway.

Three men riding the motorcycle were identified as Zahoor (25), Tarique (22) and Akhtar Ali (26). They were killed on the spot. The driver of the trailer fled the scene. Later, local police rushed to the scene and removed the bodies to the hospital for autopsies. No case had been registered till filling of this report.