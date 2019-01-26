Share:

London:-Astronomers have spotted a huge new impact crater on Mars. Formed between July and September 2018, the huge impact smashed through the ice at the planet's southern ice cap, sending debris into a unique pattern. This revealed a unique 'two tone' blast impact. 'When an impactor hits the ground, there is a tremendous amount of force like an explosion,' said HiRISE co-investigator Ross Beyer. The larger, lighter-colored blast pattern could be the result of scouring by winds from the impact shockwave, he believes.