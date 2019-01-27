Share:

LAHORE - The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 got underway here on Saturday.

The championship was inaugurated by Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry. On this occasion, tournament director Rashid Malik and tournament referee Fahim Siddique were also present. The tournament is being played in different categories including u6, u8, u10, u12, u14 singles and doubles, u16, u18 and men’s and ladies singles and seniors doubles 35 plus.

On the first day of the event, the men’s singles first round matches were decided. Hadi Hussain played flawless tennis against Imtiaz Riaz and outclassed him by 6-0, 6-0. Ahmed Waqas was also severe against Abdul Saboor and thrashed him by 6-0, 6-0.

Anas Rasool faced some resistance from Ahmer Saeed before registering 6-4, 6-3 victory again him. Rana Humayun outsmarted Amad Niazi by 6-2, 6-2, Zaryab Pirzada overwhelmed Muhammad Said 6-2, 6-2, Hassan Said crushed Muhammad Huzaifa 6-0, 6-0, Ayaz Khan beat Taha Salim 6-2, 6-4, Mian Bilal defeated Zeeshan Baig 6-3, 6-2, Haroon Zahid toppled Imran Bhatti 6-4, 6-4, Abbas Malik outpaced Saad 6-0, 7-5 and Zeeshan Ashraf beat Salman Ayaz 7-6(3), 6-4.

On the second day of the tournament, the men’s singles second round, u18 first round, u16 first round, u14 first round, u10 first round, u8, u6 and ladies singles first round matches will be played.