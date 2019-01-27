Share:

PESHAWAR - Noor Zaman clinched the trophy after defeating Asad Ullah in the final of the All Pakistan National Junior Open Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Secretary Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion while former world champion Qamar Zaman, executive members and coaches Gulab Sher, Nazir Gul, Riaz Khan, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) chief referee Munawar Zaman, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the end, the chief guest gave away Rs 26,500 and winning trophy to Noor Zaman while Rs 18,500 and runners-up trophy to Asadullah.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan, who is also Senior Vice President of KP Squash Association, assured the players that efforts have been taken to facilitate them besides organizing more and more tournaments. He termed tournaments as competitive exposure for the players besides the players could also judge their hidden talent.

He said the provincial government is very keen and soon a meeting with the chief minister will be organized to apprise him about the promotion of squash in the province in particular and in the country in general. Daud said that a request would also be made to the Chief Minister to extend support for holding two international tournaments in the city wherein players from across the world would come.

He also thanked the PSF president, who is very keen to have international tournaments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said a small village Nawakali has produced seven world champions of squash and currently, there is more talent exiting in Peshawar.